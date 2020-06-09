 MV Agusta kickstarts digital services push - Mobile World Live
Home

MV Agusta kickstarts digital services push

09 JUN 2020

Motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta unveiled the launch of an app designed to allow users to personalise their vehicles and access trip insights, developed with the aim of improving customer experience and safety.

In a statement, the Italy-based company said MV Ride is its first digital service. The app is available through Apple App Store, initially in English and Italian languages.

MV Ride offers owners insights about the battery charge and fuel levels via Bluetooth. It also offers personalisation options covering suspension and steering damper settings, along with slots to memorise ten customised suspension and engine configurations.

The app uses location platform HERE to allow users visualise itineraries and access navigation options on their smartphone, or on-board displays where fitted. Saving and sharing of itineraries will also be available through the service.

MV Agusta noted customers will also be able to save pictures, videos and riding data including lean angles and gear shifts, if they want to memorise certain experiences.

R&D director Brian Gillen highlighted the new platform will bring users “a new level of connection with their motorcycle and, more importantly, it will allow the entire MV Agusta community to interact and share their travelling routes and experiences with each other”.

He added the app was a starting point of future releases and growth.

MV Ride will be compatible with all of the company’s latest models fitted with second generation 5.5-inch TFT displays.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

