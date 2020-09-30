 Candy Crush series revenue surpasses $1B - Mobile World Live
Home

Candy Crush series revenue surpasses $1B

30 SEP 2020

Gaming titles from the popular Candy Crush series generated more than $1 billion in revenue since the start of the year, as the line-up continues to cash in on popularity nearly a decade after its initial mobile release, analytics company Sensor Tower revealed.

The largest portion came from the original Candy Crush Saga, which generated more than $720 million in global revenue from 1 January to 29 September, the company estimated.

Its most recent title, Friends Saga, ranked second with about $68 million, while its predecessor Jelly Saga generated $37 million.

Since launching in October 2018, Friends Saga generated approximately $213 million from player spending, with the US accounting for 66 per cent of this, followed by the UK and Japan.

“Friends Saga’s performance is notable, as it’s the first release in the series that is generating more revenue each month than its predecessor”, Sensor Tower mobile insights strategist for EMEA Craig Chapple stated.

He noted the series remained “a gaming heavyweight” eight years following the release of the original game, which is still among the top mobile titles worldwide in terms of revenue.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years' experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

