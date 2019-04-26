 NTT Docomo backs mixed reality start-up Magic Leap - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

NTT Docomo backs mixed reality start-up Magic Leap

26 APR 2019

NTT Docomo invested $280 million in mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap, as part of a partnership the operator hopes will enable it to add value to its 5G services.

The two will promote the development of MR content in Japan through Docomo’s 5G partners. In addition, the operator will acquire distribution rights for devices Magic Leap plans to offer in the country in the future, Docomo said in a statement.

Prior to the operator’s investment, Magic Leap had already raised $2.3 billion, The New York Times (NYT) reported. The company plans to reopen its most recent fundraising round to further boost its coffers, the newspaper said.

Magic Leap is now one of the best-funded start-ups, NYT stated, though it faces competition from Microsoft, which makes the HoloLens.

The newspaper also noted the Docomo partnership would enable Magic Leap to use an upcoming gigabit high-speed internet service from the operator to develop MR applications.

Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap’s founder and CEO, told NYT Docomo is a forward looking company and the deal is “quite transformational for us and for the country”.

Magic Leap has partnered with operators in the past. In July 2018, it signed an exclusive deal with AT&T, making it the only US operator to offer the company’s headset.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Docomo showcases latest device update

Tizen names Sprint, SoftBank, ZTE as backers

Apple fails to impress with record iPhone sales
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association