English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Macate brings mid-tier secure smartphone to UK

05 JUL 2017

Macate Group, a US company which said it “designs and creates state-of-the-art cybersecurity phones and secure financial transaction devices”, announced it is moving into the UK market with its first device set to launch “later this year”.

While secure smartphones have been the focus of a number of other vendors, these have often come with hefty price tags. Macate’s first device is a mid-range smartphone retailing at £249.

It said AES256 compatability means the device offers the maximum security level currently available to consumers. It also features the NetMe secure communication app.

The smartphone, Genio, has a 5-inch HD screen, 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, and runs “pure Android 7”. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quadcore MediaTek processor, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (with microSD slot).

Available SIM-free, it comes in white, gold, black and champagne.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association