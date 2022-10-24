 Luxury phone-maker returns with Web3 collection - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Luxury phone-maker returns with Web3 collection

24 OCT 2022

Boutique phone manufacturer Vertu returned from years of hiatus with the unveiling of flagship handset Metavertu, which it claimed as the first smartphone built exclusively for the Web3 experience.

At a global launch held in London, Vertu CEO Gary Chan said it was time for the company to “revolutionise” the smartphone market in keeping with the growth of Web3 and blockchain ecosystems.

Chan named the Metavertu flagship collection as the first ever innovation to tap Web3 and metaverse services into a mobile phone.

The phone is powered by the  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, includes a light node system, blockchain-enabling applications, a dual operating system (Web2 and Web3) and a voice assistant which will answer to Web3-related questions alongside basic features.

The new flagship also promotes NFT transactions, allowing users to generate and store NFT collections through a built-in app secured with unique authentication. Once an NFT is generated via camera and uploaded to the app, a digital certificate will be issued.

Vertu noted the deployment of a Web3-specific system, including a privacy chip, which it asserts prevents user data and assets from being stolen.

Chan explained the Metavertu flagship as the first Web3 phone that promises high performance, comparing the innovation with older key players whose feature phones still run on outdated software.

The company is expecting the launch of its London retail store by year-end, where the Metavertu collection, ranging from £2,909 to a hefty £36,587, will be available.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Swisscom hits recycling milestone

Qualcomm slates UK group claim as case gets go-ahead

AR devices tipped as long-term threat to smartphones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Preview video: Huawei MBBF 22

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association