English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Fitbit continues smart watch buying spree

10 JAN 2017
vector-watch

Fitbit made another acquisition in the smart watch space, adding Vector Watch to its armoury following its earlier Pebble buy.

UK-based Vector describes its products as a “combination of iconic design and essential technology”, trumpeting a 30-day battery life. Its products are compatible with iOS, Android and Windows, and the company offers its own app store.

It said its team and software platform will now move to Fitbit.

The company also sought to address the concerns of watch owners, noting its “smart watches will maintain functionalities and features”. However, it also said “new product features (hardware and software) will not be added”.

Fitness tracking device market leader Fitbit announced a deal to acquire assets from smart watch pioneer Pebble in December 2016, including staff and intellectual property related to hardware and software development.

While Fitbit had moved into the watch market through its Blaze device, this did come as an extension to its health-oriented range, whereas both Pebble and Vector offered more fully-featured products.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Android Wear 2.0 watches set for Q1 launch

Fitbit confirms Pebble buy

Wearables seen as useless and expensive – Gartner

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association