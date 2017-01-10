Fitbit continues smart watch buying spree

Fitbit made another acquisition in the smart watch space, adding Vector Watch to its armoury following its earlier Pebble buy.

UK-based Vector describes its products as a “combination of iconic design and essential technology”, trumpeting a 30-day battery life. Its products are compatible with iOS, Android and Windows, and the company offers its own app store.

It said its team and software platform will now move to Fitbit.

The company also sought to address the concerns of watch owners, noting its “smart watches will maintain functionalities and features”. However, it also said “new product features (hardware and software) will not be added”.

Fitness tracking device market leader Fitbit announced a deal to acquire assets from smart watch pioneer Pebble in December 2016, including staff and intellectual property related to hardware and software development.

While Fitbit had moved into the watch market through its Blaze device, this did come as an extension to its health-oriented range, whereas both Pebble and Vector offered more fully-featured products.