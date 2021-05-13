 Asus pushes compact design with latest flagship - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Asus pushes compact design with latest flagship

13 MAY 2021

Asus unveiled it latest smartphones, the flagship compact-designed ZenFone 8 (pictured) and ZenFone 8 Flip, pushing high-end features at affordable price ranges compared with larger rivals.

Both are powered by the 5G-compatible Snapdragon 888 chipset, but ZenFone 8 bucks the current market trend by featuring a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4000mAh battery.

The device has two rear cameras, a 64MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide option, in addition to a 12MP front lens. There is also a dual stereo speaker set-up.

Asus’ ZenFone 8 Flip sports the vendor’s flip-out camera feature, similar to the ZenFone 7, as part of a triple camera set-up comprising a 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch screen 1080p OLED offering a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery.

Asus stated the flip-out camera features a stronger motor than fitted in ZenFone 7 to boost endurance.

ZenFone 8 will be available for €599 and ZenFone 8 Flip is priced €799.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

