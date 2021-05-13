Asus pushes compact design with latest flagship - Mobile World Live

Asus unveiled it latest smartphones, the flagship compact-designed ZenFone 8 (pictured) and ZenFone 8 Flip, pushing high-end features at affordable price ranges compared with larger rivals.

Both are powered by the 5G-compatible Snapdragon 888 chipset, but ZenFone 8 bucks the current market trend by featuring a 5.9-inch 1080p OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4000mAh battery.

The device has two rear cameras, a 64MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultra-wide option, in addition to a 12MP front lens. There is also a dual stereo speaker set-up.

Asus’ ZenFone 8 Flip sports the vendor’s flip-out camera feature, similar to the ZenFone 7, as part of a triple camera set-up comprising a 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch screen 1080p OLED offering a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery.

Asus stated the flip-out camera features a stronger motor than fitted in ZenFone 7 to boost endurance.

ZenFone 8 will be available for €599 and ZenFone 8 Flip is priced €799.