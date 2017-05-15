Asus smartwatch support cooling – report

Asus is reportedly planning to drop its ZenWatch product line due to lower than expected sales.

According to DigiTimes, Asus is currently shipping 5,000 to 6,000 ZenWatch units per month. Even in a somewhat nascent market, this puts it some way off the market leaders.

The company’s commitment to the smartwatch market previously looked solid. It launched three generations of products in as many years, debuting new devices at the IFA consumer electronics show, including a launch in 2016 when many of its smartwatch rivals were sitting on the sidelines.

While the Android smartwatch market subsequently experienced something of a rebound following the launch of Android Wear 2.0, it would now appear Asus is not seeing enough of an upside to continue its efforts.