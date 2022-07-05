 Asus hits button on latest gaming device - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Asus hits button on latest gaming device

05 JUL 2022

Asus launched its latest high-spec gaming handsets, the ROG Phone 6 and Pro version, alongside a range of accessories designed to enhance user experience including a cooling peripheral with physical control buttons.

The ROG series of devices feature specifications generally found on higher tier smartphones but with a variety of gaming-specific additions designed to appeal to this niche.

Specs-wise, both devices run an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and have a 6000mAh battery, 6.78-inch Samsung display with high refresh rate, and triple camera system on the rear with the main unit 50MP. They also have a 12MP front camera.

The Pro version features several technical upgrades, has a higher memory as standard and comes with a small, limited functionality display on the rear.

Playing it cool
Alongside the handsets, Asus launched a range of updated accessories including the AeroActive Cooler 6.

The peripheral attaches to the back of the device and provides both enhanced temperature control for the handset and a series of buttons used as gaming controllers.

Asus noted the accessory added to the advanced cooling system built into the ROG Phone 6 series. It claims the peripheral can reduce the temperature on the back of the device by 25 degrees C, but regulates it so as not to become too cold.

Other accessories include gaming headsets and controllers which are sold separately from the devices.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has 512GB storage with prices starting at €1,299.

The standard version costs €999 for the basic 256GB storage option. Orders are already being taken in some markets, though Asus noted it would be available worldwide “soon”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

