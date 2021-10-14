 Airspan deploys FWA using Wi-Fi 6E - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Airspan deploys FWA using Wi-Fi 6E

14 OCT 2021

US equipment company Airspan Networks’ Mimosa unit unveiled a Wi-Fi 6E access point targeting wireless internet service providers (WISPs), claiming it will deliver data rates of up to 1.75Gb/s using unlicensed spectrum.

The A6 access point operates in the 6GHz spectrum band designated for Wi-Fi 6E as well as the 5GHz band. In a statement, Airspan Networks claimed it is the only fixed wireless access (FWA) platform built exclusively for the larger 160MHz channels available in the  frequencies.

Airspan Networks president and CEO Eric Stonestrom highlighted “the importance of gigabit speeds in major government-funded programmes”.

Operators are reportedly looking to employ FWA in a $20.4 billion US government investment in rural broadband networks.

Airspan Networks predicted mobile operators would employ the A6 to densify 5G networks, stating each unit can handle more than 200 subscribers.

The A6 connects to outdoor customer premise equipment and employs 1,024 QAM, channel bonding, MU-MIMO, beamforming and orthogonal frequency division multiple access.

Airspan Networks purchased Mimosa in 2018.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association