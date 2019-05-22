 Vodafone Idea, Hyundai forge connected-car deal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea, Hyundai forge connected-car deal

22 MAY 2019

Vodafone Idea signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor’s India subsidiary to provide advanced connectivity for the automaker’s recently launched Venue SUV.

The operator entered into an exclusive partnership with Hyundai AutoEver India and will work as its digital partner to manage the connectivity lifecycle of the car, Vodafone Idea said in a statement. It will integrate eSIMS with voice; 3G and 4G data; SMS; and secure APN services to enable tracking of the vehicles as well as real-time exchange of data.

Nick Gliddon, Vodafone Idea’s chief enterprise business officer, said it spent the last 18 months working closely with Hyundai AutoEver India to make connected cars a reality in the country, adding such vehicles “are set to change the way we commute and interact with our vehicles. It is true digital disruption”.

Oh Woo Jin, Hyundai AutoEver India MD, said it is debuting a system dubbed Blue Link Connected in the Venue, making it the first smart connected car in India.

Blue Link Connected offers services covering safety, security and vehicle relationship management functions. Features include crash notification; roadside assistance; panic notification; stolen vehicle tracking; climate control; maintenance alerts; and live traffic information.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

