 VHA reshuffles management - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

VHA reshuffles management

04 FEB 2020

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) detailed a number of changes to its senior management to prepare for the departure of its CTO and COO, as it awaits a final decision on its stalled merger with TPG Telecom.

Barry Kezik, who has been part of the operator’s network team for nine years, will take over as chief network officer after CTO Kevin Millroy leaves the company following a seven year term.

Ana Bordeianu, who joined VHA in 2018 as customer operations director, will take on additional responsibilities following COO Ben McIntosh’s decision to leave. She will lead a newly combined sales and customer operations function, and also assume interim responsibility for marketing.

CEO Inaki Berroeta said 2020 is going to be an exciting year for “Vodafone and our customers with the launch of 5G”.

VHA stated the mangement changes will “take effect” this month, but noted all save Bordeianu’s customer operations role are interim appointments pending the outcome of a legal action around its proposed merger with TPG Telecom.

In May 2019, VHA initiated proceedings in the Federal Court seeking approval of the merger, which the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission blocked.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone AU plots job cuts

Vodafone Australia admits to misleading consumers

VHA-TPG merger decision delayed again
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association