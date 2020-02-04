VHA reshuffles management - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) detailed a number of changes to its senior management to prepare for the departure of its CTO and COO, as it awaits a final decision on its stalled merger with TPG Telecom.

Barry Kezik, who has been part of the operator’s network team for nine years, will take over as chief network officer after CTO Kevin Millroy leaves the company following a seven year term.

Ana Bordeianu, who joined VHA in 2018 as customer operations director, will take on additional responsibilities following COO Ben McIntosh’s decision to leave. She will lead a newly combined sales and customer operations function, and also assume interim responsibility for marketing.

CEO Inaki Berroeta said 2020 is going to be an exciting year for “Vodafone and our customers with the launch of 5G”.

VHA stated the mangement changes will “take effect” this month, but noted all save Bordeianu’s customer operations role are interim appointments pending the outcome of a legal action around its proposed merger with TPG Telecom.

In May 2019, VHA initiated proceedings in the Federal Court seeking approval of the merger, which the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission blocked.