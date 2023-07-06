True, ZTE partner on joint innovation centre

Thai operator True Corp and China-based ZTE set up a joint innovation centre at the operator’s campus in Bangkok to research and develop digital services for enterprises.

True CEO Manat Manavutiveth stated its work with ZTE will focus on developing digital services through technology, business model and enterprise-focused innovations.

The cooperation with ZTE will “play an important role in promoting Thailand’s digitalisation process”, the executive said.

True and ZTE noted the joint innovation centre offers ultra-high capacity, optical networks, wireless 5G coverage and compatible applications, AI technology and smart factory functions.

ZTE chairman Li Zixue said it aims for the partnership to become a model for digital cooperation between China and Thailand by creating “cutting-edge” networks to develop the related economy in the nation.

The companies plan to jointly develop tailor-made services spanning machine vision and operational safety management for the manufacturing, agriculture and logistics sectors.

They also are targeting the smart home market with automated applications for controlling lighting, temperature and various household appliances.