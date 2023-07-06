 True, ZTE partner on joint innovation centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

True, ZTE partner on joint innovation centre

06 JUL 2023

Thai operator True Corp and China-based ZTE set up a joint innovation centre at the operator’s campus in Bangkok to research and develop digital services for enterprises.

True CEO Manat Manavutiveth stated its work with ZTE will focus on developing digital services through technology, business model and enterprise-focused innovations.

The cooperation with ZTE will “play an important role in promoting Thailand’s digitalisation process”, the executive said.

True and ZTE noted the joint innovation centre offers ultra-high capacity, optical networks, wireless 5G coverage and compatible applications, AI technology and smart factory functions.

ZTE chairman Li Zixue said it aims for the partnership to become a model for digital cooperation between China and Thailand by creating “cutting-edge” networks to develop the related economy in the nation.

The companies plan to jointly develop tailor-made services spanning machine vision and operational safety management for the manufacturing, agriculture and logistics sectors.

They also are targeting the smart home market with automated applications for controlling lighting, temperature and various household appliances.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True Corp sets zero e-waste landfill target

ZTE inks Telekom Malaysia R&D deal

ZTE profit climbs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association