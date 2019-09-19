 Thailand's True opens innovation centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Thailand’s True opens innovation centre

19 SEP 2019

Thai telecoms operator True opened what it claims is the first digital innovation centre in the country.

In a statement, True chairman Supachai Chearavanont (pictured, fifth from left) said True Digital Park is focused on strengthening cooperation, encouraging alliances and building a complete ecosystem for start-ups.

The facility, which will also house its new 5G Arena and an innovation testing centre, is designed to enable teams from multinational technology companies, private organisations and educational institutions to exchange ideas, experiences as well as trends in the tech business, he said.

Supachai added that innovation and digital technology are rapidly progressing and are “an important driving force for change. Whether in the community, public health or the environment, digital technology can help to reduce inequality and build sustainable prosperity for the country”.

True, the second largest mobile operator in the country by subscribers, made a series of investments this year to boost its capabilities in the online retail, IoT and gaming sectors.

The operator also introduced its entertainment platform TrueID in Indonesia and the Philippines, and operates its e-wallet TrueMoney in five ASEAN markets.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True profit plummets

True on buying spree to boost non-telecoms biz

True, Line Games form tech investment fund
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association