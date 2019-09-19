Thailand's True opens innovation centre - Mobile World Live

Thai telecoms operator True opened what it claims is the first digital innovation centre in the country.

In a statement, True chairman Supachai Chearavanont (pictured, fifth from left) said True Digital Park is focused on strengthening cooperation, encouraging alliances and building a complete ecosystem for start-ups.

The facility, which will also house its new 5G Arena and an innovation testing centre, is designed to enable teams from multinational technology companies, private organisations and educational institutions to exchange ideas, experiences as well as trends in the tech business, he said.

Supachai added that innovation and digital technology are rapidly progressing and are “an important driving force for change. Whether in the community, public health or the environment, digital technology can help to reduce inequality and build sustainable prosperity for the country”.

True, the second largest mobile operator in the country by subscribers, made a series of investments this year to boost its capabilities in the online retail, IoT and gaming sectors.

The operator also introduced its entertainment platform TrueID in Indonesia and the Philippines, and operates its e-wallet TrueMoney in five ASEAN markets.