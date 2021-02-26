 Taiwan Mobile looks to faster 2021 growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Taiwan Mobile looks to faster 2021 growth

26 FEB 2021

Taiwan Mobile president Lin Zhichen forecast sales growth to accelerate in 2021, driven by its mobile and e-commerce businesses, but expects profitability to be flat to slightly down as capex remains elevated.

“We will be investing in mobile subscriber acquisition and retention, focusing on longer-term contracts to lock in ARPU and prevent future churn,” he said in an earnings call.

The operator expects revenue to increase 12 per cent to 15 per cent in 2021, driven by double-digit gains in e-commerce and new technology services. Telecoms related revenue is predicted to increase 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

It earmarked TWD11.8 billion ($424 million) in capex for 2021. Capex in 2020 increased 62 per cent to TWD11.55 billion: spending on mobile was up 82 per cent from 2019 to TWD8.59 billion.

5G uptake
It signed up 465,000 5G users in 2020 since launching the service in June 2020, accounting for 6.4 per cent of its overall subscribers base.

Lin said 5G adoption was boosted by the release of the iPhone 12 series, with 80 per cent of the users signing up for high-end bundles starting at TWD1,399. Overall, more than 80 per cent of 5G subscribers are on TWD999 plans or higher.

Net profit in Q4 dropped 29 per cent year-on-year to TWD2.11 billion, due mainly to higher depreciation and amortisation costs from its 5G rollout and a jump in marketing expenses. Consolidated revenue grew 13 per cent to TWD38.4 billion, led by a 34 per cent jump in e-commerce sales to TWD19.1 billion.

Mobile service revenue dipped 5 per cent to TWD11.85 billion, as blended ARPU dropped 5 per cent to TWD545. Device sales grew 7 per cent to TWD5.82 billion.

Mobile subscribers edged up 1 per cent to 7.26 million at end-December.

Lin said it will reduce 5G site rollouts by half, as it is “ahead of the pack in terms of the number of 5G sites running on the 3.5GBz band”, but telecoms capex will remain at about the 2020 level.

It ended 2020 with about 6,000 3.5GHz base stations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Thailand’s True suffers from Covid

Malaysia fleshes out national 5G plan

ZTE president targets 5G power, spectrum gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association