 StarHub boosts revenue target - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub boosts revenue target

10 NOV 2022

StarHub raised is full-year revenue guidance after double-digit revenue growth in Q3 driven by increases in mobile subscriber numbers and post-paid ARPU.

The operator expects service revenue to grow 12 per cent to 15 per cent compared with a previous 10 per cent target.

Mobile service revenue increased 8.8 per cent year-on-year to SGD143 million ($102 million).

A recovery in travel helped boost subscriber growth, with prepaid numbers up 25.2 per cent to 573,000 and post-paid 6 per cent to 1.5 million.

Post-paid ARPU rose 10.7 per cent to SGD31 due to higher roaming and VAS revenue, with prepaid ARPU down 20 per cent to SGD8.

Net profit dropped 32 per cent to SGD27.4 million, attributed to higher opex and capex.

Revenue rose 14.2 per cent to SGD590.8 million, with broadband increasing 28.2 per cent to SGD63.6 million and enterprise 16.3 per cent to SGD220.9 million.

Due to expected delays, it cut 2022 capex commitment from 12 per cent to 15 per cent of revenue, to 9 per cent to 12 per cent.

The company announced long-serving chairman Terry Clontz will step down at the end of the year, with Olivier Lim, currently an independent director, to replace him on 1 January 2023.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom confident in growth plans

KT continues run of ARPU gains

Maxis posts broad gains despite ARPU pressure
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association