 SenseTime opens autonomous driving track in Japan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SenseTime opens autonomous driving track in Japan

11 JAN 2019

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime opened an autonomous driving test course in Japan to support the development of various smart-driving technologies and conduct road tests.

The AI Autonomous Driving Park, in the city of Joso in Ibaraki prefecture, will be used solely by the company and serve as an R&D centre to support the development of the smart car industry.

Previously a city-owned driving school, the facility will also be open to the public, allowing local residents to experience advanced autonomous driving technologies, the company said in a statement.

Ibaraki, about 50km from Tokyo, is near Tsukuba Science City, a prestigious scientific research centre in Japan.

Takeshi Kandatsu, mayor of Joso, said: “I believe autonomous driving vehicles will bring not only revolutionary changes to our traffic system, but also solutions to regional traffic problems. With the help of SenseTime, I look forward to seeing autonomous cars running on the roads of Joso. We will give full support to make it happen.”

Over the past years, test vehicles equipped with SenseTime’s autonomous driving technology have undergone road tests in Japan and China.

In 2017 SenseTime signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Honda to jointly develop Level 4 autonomous driving technology. The pair are cooperating to mass-produce autonomous driving cars that can hit the road in 2025.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile extends Hong Kong smart city alliances

Tencent clear to test autonomous cars in Shenzhen

Mobile drives surge in Baidu Q1 growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association