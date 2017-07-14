English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Regulator gives green light to HKTV mobile TV

14 JUL 2017

HKTV’s long-running bid to launch mobile TV service in Hong Kong was finally approved by the territory’s broadcast and telecoms regulator after the company led by Ricky Wong changed the transmission standard in its application.

The Communications Authority (CA) gave HKTV the green light to broadcast its mobile TV programming using the T2 Lite profile under the DVB-T2 standard. The company was assigned 8MHz of spectrum as part of the mobile TV licence.

A HKTV company representative said customers will be able to watch programmes in 4K on their phones and TV after setting up the specific receivers. However, the licence includes a number of limitations, the most significant being no more than 5,000 individual premises will be able to receive the service, Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reported.

HKTV’s initial bid was rejected by the CA in 2013 amid concerns the company planned to use the mobile service to offer free-to-air TV using the digital terrestrial multimedia broadcast (DTMB) standard, which is used by other free-to-air broadcasters.

The company acquired the mobile TV unit of China Mobile Hong Kong in 2013 and soon after launched its bid for a mobile TV licence.

Licence terms require HKTV to encrypt all TV signals to ensure its service can only be accessed by portable or mobile devices and receivers approved by the CA for reception of the service. The company also must notify CA at least one month before starting to use the DVB-T2 standard and demonstrate to the CA its compliance with all the licence conditions by conducting trials.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association