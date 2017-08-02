NZ mobile players face competition review

New Zealand’s competition watchdog will launch a review in the next year of the country’s mobile market, which is dominated by three players – Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees, Stuff reported.

Communications minister Simon Bridges encouraged Stephen Gale, Telecommunications Commissioner, to review the mobile market to see whether competition is working effectively, Bridges said in a letter published on a ministry website last week.

The Telecommunications Users Association (Tuanz) questioned why the country has few MVNOs.

New Zealand’s government is not able to direct the commission to undertake a market review, but Bridges made it clear he thought an investigation was warranted, Stuff reported.

A Commerce Commission representative said a review was planned for the coming year, and it will engage with the industry to work out the scope of the review.

Vodafone holds a 39 per cent market share, Spark 38 per cent and 2degrees 23 per cent, according to GSMA Intelligence.