English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

NZ mobile players face competition review

02 AUG 2017

New Zealand’s competition watchdog will launch a review in the next year of the country’s mobile market, which is dominated by three players – Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees, Stuff reported.

Communications minister Simon Bridges encouraged Stephen Gale, Telecommunications Commissioner, to review the mobile market to see whether competition is working effectively, Bridges said in a letter published on a ministry website last week.

The Telecommunications Users Association (Tuanz) questioned why the country has few MVNOs.

New Zealand’s government is not able to direct the commission to undertake a market review, but Bridges made it clear he thought an investigation was warranted, Stuff reported.

A Commerce Commission representative said a review was planned for the coming year, and it will engage with the industry to work out the scope of the review.

Vodafone holds a 39 per cent market share, Spark 38 per cent and 2degrees 23 per cent, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark expands 4.5G coverage to Queenstown

Vodafone NZ, Sky find alternative path to merger

Blog: New Zealand returns to ‘no cap’ data era
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association