Nokia wins 10-year SA 5G deal from Antina

Antina, a standalone (SA) 5G joint venture established by Singaporean operators StarHub and M1, awarded Nokia a ten-year extension to an existing deployment deal following a tender to expand coverage using the 3.5MHz band.

In a statement, Nokia explained the deal covers base stations, massive MIMO adaptive antennas for urban and wide-area coverage, and dual-band remote radio heads.

It also will install its AirScale indoor radio small cells in new buildings throughout the city-state.

“We are building a game-changing 5G network in Singapore with ultra-high speeds that will deliver new use cases across entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare and transportation,” Antina CEO Danny Tan stated.

Tan added Antina is “deepening our partnership with Nokia due to the performance of its 5G network services”.

Antina received 3.5GHz and mmWave spectrum in June 2020 and named Nokia its primary RAN supplier to build a nationwide 5G network.

StarHub and M1 later selected Nokia’s cloud-native core software for the shared SA 5G network.