 New Zealand approves 2degrees tower sale to Connexa - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

New Zealand approves 2degrees tower sale to Connexa

05 MAY 2023

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson suggested deployment of new digital infrastructure in New Zealand will accelerate after its independent tower unit Connexa received approval from the nation’s competition regulator to acquire passive infrastructure from rival 2degrees.

In a statement, Hodson explained the deal will accelerate deployments as infrastructure sharing creates greater efficiencies.

Connexa closed a deal to acquire more than 1,100 towers from 2degrees for NZD1.1 billion ($692.5 million) in December 2022.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Overseas Investment Office, which Spark noted is “well advanced at this stage”.

Spark reiterated it will not contribute equity to the acquisition, which will result in its shareholding in Connexa being cut from 30 per cent to about 17 per cent.

The Commerce Commission had highlighted a number of potential competition issues after an initial investigation.

Connexa was formed in October 2022 after Spark closed a deal to sell a 70 per cent stake in its tower business to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for NZD900 million.

2degrees is owned by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super.



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NZ watchdog flags concerns in 2degrees tower sale

Spark targets 3G shutdown in 2025

Spark creates enterprise customer head position
