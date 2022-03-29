 Korean operators back ESG start-ups with $33M fund - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korean operators back ESG start-ups with $33M fund

29 MAR 2022

SK Telecom (SKT), KT and LG Uplus agreed to set up a KRW40 billion ($32.8 million) fund to aid start-ups in developing services supporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) values.

In a translated joint statement, the operators noted they will form an advisory committee including the CEOs from each company to select promising start-ups and work out funding plans.

The operators stated the fund’s goal is to “actively support companies practicing ESG management in the ICT field and growing together”.

Each of the operators will commit KRW10 billion to the fund, with the remainder raised from outside sources.

In 2021, SKT formed the ESG Korea Alliance with local and overseas organisations, with 14 start-ups selected for support: six companies attracted a combined investment of KRW10 billion and three commercialised their business plans.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea delays 5G spectrum auction

KT lets Alexa out the bottle

SKT profit drops
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association