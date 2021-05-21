 Subscriber, ARPU gains drive Indosat profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Subscriber, ARPU gains drive Indosat profit

21 MAY 2021

Indosat Ooredoo returned to profit in Q1 on the back of double-digit growth in mobile and enterprise revenue, as well as strong gains in subscribers and ARPU.

President director Ahmad Al-Neama hailed a strong start to the year, particularly in the face of Covid-19 (coronavirus) challenges.

“Our growth momentum has continued to build, reflected in consecutive double-digit revenue growth”.

He said its strategy of offering simple and relevant products, and network upgrades “translated into an accelerating gain in cellular market share and a strong rebound in our enterprise business”.

Net profit of IDR172 billion ($11.9 million) overturned an IDR605.6 billion loss in Q1 2020, attributed to a combination of top-line growth and cost discipline.

Revenue increased 12.6 per cent to IDR7.3 trillion, with mobile rising 12.5 per cent to IDR6 trillion and enterprise up 17.1 per cent to IDR1.3 trillion. Data traffic increased 46 per cent.

It ended March with 60 million mobile subscribers, up 7 per cent, and ARPU grew 11 per cent to IDR32,700.

The company said it expects to increase capex this year, with a focus on developing mobile coverage in high-growth areas, and improving quality and coverage of its existing network.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tencent boosts investment in high-growth verticals

Baidu bullish on earnings gains

True loss widens on spectrum, forex costs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association