HomeAsiaNews

Didi opens research centre in Silicon Valley

13 MAR 2017

China’s ride-sharing leader Didi Chuxing opened a research centre in Silicon Valley to develop assisted and autonomous driving systems.

Didi Labs is located in Mountain View and will be led by Fengmin Gong, VP of Didi Research Institute, AFP reported. Didi reportedly hired engineers from Google’s rebranded self-driving unit Waymo.

The centre will focus on cloud-based security, deep learning, human-machine interaction, computer vision and imaging, and intelligent driving technologies, Didi said in a statement. It also aims to support cities developing smart transportation infrastructure.

Didi, which claims 90 per cent of China’s ride-hailing market, merged with Uber in China last July. Uber’s loss-making Chinese unit was valued at an estimated $7 billion before the merger.

Baidu, China’s dominant search engine, set up a self-driving car unit in Silicon Valley a year ago. The team is part of Baidu’s autonomous driving unit, which was expected to have more than 100 researchers and engineers by the end of 2016.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Didi Chuxing valued at $25B after latest funding round

China’s Didi Chuxing raises another $600M

China’s Didi Chuxing plans IPO in 2017 – report
