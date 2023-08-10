 China Unicom forecasts double-digit profit growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom forecasts double-digit profit growth

10 AUG 2023

China Unicom set a bold target of double-digit gains in profitability for the full year, driven by growth in its private 5G and cloud businesses, as it revealed its performance for H1.

Net profit grew 13.1 per cent year-on-year to CNY12.4 billion ($1.7 billion) and operating revenue 8.8 per cent to CNY191.8 billion.

It added 47.5 million 5G package subscribers for a total of 232.4 million.

Net additions hit 5.3 million, a four-year high, taking its total mobile subscribers to 328 million.

Mobile ARPU was flat at CNY44.80.

Average month data usage rose 3.8 per cent to 13.8GB.

The number of customers using virtual private 5G networks exceeded 5,800, up from 2,014.

Its cloud business grew 36 per cent to CNY25.5 billion.

Industry internet revenue increased 16.5 per cent to CNY43 billion, accounting for more than a quarter of its service figure compared with 19 per cent in H1 2021.

IoT revenue rose 24 per cent to CNY5.4 billion, with connections up 32 per cent to 443 million.

Capex was 2.8 per cent lower at CNY27.6 billion, with funds for mobile networks declining from 37 per cent of the total In H1 2022 to 28 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association