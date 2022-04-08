 Australia beefs up operator ID checks - Mobile World Live
Asia

Australia beefs up operator ID checks

08 APR 2022

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) introduced rules requiring mobile operators to take stronger measures to check customers’ identity when they make high-risk transactions, to protect them from scams.

ACMA’s rules go into effect 30 June, requiring multi-factor authentication of a customer’s identity to confirm personal information and respond with a one-time code when users request a SIM-swap, changes to accounts or disclosure of personal information.

Fiona Cameron, chair of ACMA’s scam taskforce, stated SIM-swap scams can cause a lot of harm as charlatans take control of a phone number and then use it to gain access to the user’s online banking accounts.

“We expect these rules will go a long way to stamping out unauthorised transactions…and improve safeguards,” she stated, adding SIM-swap fraud is particularly egregious as it leads to identity theft and significant financial losses.

If operators breach the rules, ACMA noted it can take a range of actions including court proceedings.

In early 2020 the regulator required operators to implement multifactor authentication before transferring a phone number in a move to fight mobile number fraud.

ACMA stated data indicates the regulation had been effective in addressing porting fraud.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

Asia

Tags

