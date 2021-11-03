Airtel profit climbs

Bharti Airtel recorded double-digit increases in mobile revenue in India and Africa in its fiscal Q2 (to end-September), fuelling profit growth.

Net profit of INR11.3 billion ($151.6 million) overturned a loss of INR7.6 billion in the same period in 2020. Revenue of INR283.3 billion was up 13 per cent.

In a statement, MD and CEO of India and South Asia Gopal Vittal claimed a focus on quality customers was “validated by the strong price flow” in its wireless business.

He added the company welcomes Indian government reforms and believes they will grow the industry’s ability to invest in a digital push.

“We hope the reforms momentum will continue and all longstanding issues impacting the industry will be addressed.”

Mobile revenue grew 10 per cent to INR151.9 billion in India, as it added 40 million 4G customers for a total of 192.5 million, 55 per cent of its overall user base which grew 10.6 per cent to 350.9 million.

ARPU declined 5.6 per cent to INR153. Average monthly data consumption rose 16.2 per cent to 19.1GB.

Airtel business revenue increased 11.5 per cent to INR40 billion, driven by strong demand for integrated s connectivity, data centres, cloud and security services.

African revenue grew 23 per cent to $1.2 billion cent; data 36.4 per cent to $373 million; ARPU 14.6 per cent to $3.10; and average data usage 34.1 per cent to 3.5GB a month.

Mobile subscribers increased 5.4 per cent to 116.4 million.

Capex in the nine months to end-September grew 14 per cent to $245 million, with 21,500 mobile broadband base stations added for 85,200 in total.

Indian capex in the same period increased 34 per cent to INR67.3 billion.