 5G to lead operator investment in Asia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

5G to lead operator investment in Asia

26 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 SHANGHAI: Mobile operators in Asia are set to invest $370 billion building-out 5G networks in the period to 2025, according to the latest Asia Pacific report in the GSMA’s Mobile Economy series.

The world’s first nationwide 5G network went live in South Korea earlier this year, and by 2025 it is anticipated some 24 Asia Pacific markets will have launched 5G services.

China is currently testing 5G across all major cities and provinces, including Shanghai, ahead of commercial launches in 2020. It is forecast 28 per cent of the country’s mobile connections will be running on 5G networks by 2025, accounting for around a third of the global 5G connection base.

The nation, alone, is forecast to invest $184 billion on 5G technology by 2025.

It was also forecast 5G will contribute almost $900 billion to the region’s economy over the next 15 years.

4G strength
For all of the focus on 5G, 4G will account for more than two-thirds of regional connections by 2025. It became the most dominant mobile technology in Asia in 2018, reaching 52 per cent of connections, and “still has plenty of headroom for growth”.

But the mobile subscriber growth rate in the region is slowing, as many markets approach saturation.

There were 2.8 billion unique mobile subscribers in Asia at the end of 2018, equivalent to 67 per cent of the region’s population. The number of subscribers is expected to increase to 3.1 billion by 2025, equivalent to 72 per cent of the population.

Almost all new subscribers to be added in the region over this period will come from six countries: India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

More than four in five mobile connections in Asia will be smartphones by 2025, up from 61 per cent in 2018.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

China Mobile unveils 5G target, $4.4B investment plan

China Telecom warns on 5G arms race

LG brushes off domestic 5G flagship delay
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association