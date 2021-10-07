 Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover

07 OCT 2021

Games developer Zynga completed an acquisition of mobile game unit StarLark from Chinese company Betta Games for $525 million, as it focuses efforts in expanding its footprint in Asia.

In a statement, US-based company Zynga explained the deal allows it to tap into the region’s creative talent pool and broaden its international presence by establishing a new China-based gaming studio.

Under the deal, StarLark-developed Golf Rival, which is deemed to be one of the largest mobile golf gaming titles in the world, becomes part of Zynga’s portfolio.

Among its major rivals is Golf Clash, which AT&T recently sold to Electronic Arts in a $1.4 billion deal.

Zynga said StarLark will keep its current management which includes its founder Henry You.

Frank Gibeau, Zynga CEO, commented the transaction helps the company to bring in a new hit title into its portfolio and establish a developer presence in China, “a country with unparalleled technical and creative talent”.

Zynga’s recent acquisitions include a $1.8 billion deal for game developer Peak Games and a transaction of $180 million for mobile game company Rollic.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

