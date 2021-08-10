US turns to mobile for video streaming at home

Software company Penthera Partners debunked theories mobile video is primarily consumed by people on the go, releasing data which showed people in the US leaned heavily on the segment while viewing at home during H1.

In a report, Penthera revealed 80 per cent of per cent of 1,000 respondents cited their homes as the preferred place to view mobile video, with content from YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and TV programmes topping their consumption.

The report also showed mobile was the most used video platform overall in H1, surpassing connected TVs and PCs for the first time.

There is a youth-oriented bias to the results: 80 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 years and 84 per cent of those in the 25 to 34 year-old bracket cited mobile devices as their preferred means of viewing.

The research also found most viewers employed at least two devices per day.

Penthera noted there remain hurdles to mobile viewing, citing re-buffering of streamed videos as the greatest problem, followed by delays in viewing due to adverts.

In a blog, analytics company Apptopia stated there is a “massive opportunity for video providers” which overcome such problems to differentiate “across mobile and all devices”.