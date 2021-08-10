 US turns to mobile for video streaming at home - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

US turns to mobile for video streaming at home

10 AUG 2021

Software company Penthera Partners debunked theories mobile video is primarily consumed by people on the go, releasing data which showed people in the US leaned heavily on the segment while viewing at home during H1.

In a report, Penthera revealed 80 per cent of per cent of 1,000 respondents cited their homes as the preferred place to view mobile video, with content from YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and TV programmes topping their consumption.

The report also showed mobile was the most used video platform overall in H1, surpassing connected TVs and PCs for the first time.

There is a youth-oriented bias to the results: 80 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 years and 84 per cent of those in the 25 to 34 year-old bracket cited mobile devices as their preferred means of viewing.

The research also found most viewers employed at least two devices per day.

Penthera noted there remain hurdles to mobile viewing, citing re-buffering of streamed videos as the greatest problem, followed by delays in viewing due to adverts.

In a blog, analytics company Apptopia stated there is a “massive opportunity for video providers” which overcome such problems to differentiate “across mobile and all devices”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Kuaishou pulls plug on video app Zynn

Instagram unwinds Reels

Netflix plots mobile gaming move
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association