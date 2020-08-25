 TikTok takes Trump to court - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

TikTok takes Trump to court

25 AUG 2020

TikTok argued a move by US President Donald Trump to ban it from the country was politically motivated and violated its right to due process, as it moved ahead with a legal challenge.

In legal documents, the company again said it had been denied the “opportunity to be heard” prior to the president issuing an executive order barring US companies doing business with parent ByteDance from mid-September.

It accused Trump of misusing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which allows the president to ban activities judged to pose an “unusual or extraordinary threat”, because it applies only to telecoms companies.

In a blog, TikTok stated it does “not take suing the government lightly” but felt obligated to “take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

