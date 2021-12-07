Tamatem scores $11M funding for MENA expansion

Jordan-based mobile game publisher Tamatem secured $11 million in a funding round led by South Korean game developer Krafton, as the former seeks to widen its portfolio and set foot into more countries in the MENA region.

Investment companies VentureSouq, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors also contributed to the fundraising, which Tamatem explained in a statement will be used for efforts to broaden its suite of games tailored to the Arabic speaking market.

It plans to do so by opening new offices and hiring local staff in Saudi Arabia, which it stated is home to 70 per cent of its users, alongside expansion efforts planned for more countries in the region.

“The demand for relatable and enjoyable mobile games is higher than ever and our mission is to provide our region with the best gaming experience possible”, Tamatem CEO Hussam Hammo commented.

Pouring cash into a gaming academy to train, educate and boost employment in the industry is also on the company’s horizon, “in pursuit of pushing market growth and maturity”.

Dubbing itself a “leading Arabic mobile games publisher”, Tamatem estimated its mobile titles accumulated more than 100 million downloads since its launch in 2013. It claimed to have raised more than $17 million in funding since.