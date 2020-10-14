 Streaming apps dominate US subscription services - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Streaming apps dominate US subscription services

14 OCT 2020

Streaming apps topped download charts in the US in September, as consumers opted for services operating on a subscription-based model, mobile analytics company Adjust revealed.

In a blog, the company said a survey covering more than 1,000 streaming customers in the US showed apps were the most frequently downloaded subscription-based services (30.7 per cent), followed by gaming (9 per cent) and news (4 per cent).

Streaming and on-demand services also topped consumer spending tables, reaping an average of $33.58 per user/month.

On average, respondents paid for four monthly app subscriptions, with those aged between 25-years and 44-years contributing highest amounts.

Adjust predicted subscription-based apps will continue to dominate the charts, following a trend in 2019, as users “get a premium experience for a small fee, while developers get a steady income source, recurring periodically”.

VentureBeat cited an insight from the research which showed nearly 47 per cent of US consumers had accessed video and TV content through smartphones in September.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

