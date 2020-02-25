Social apps tipped to drive Europe revenue - Mobile World Live

Sensor Tower predicted non-gaming apps revenue would grow significantly in Europe over the next three years, as consumers spend more on social networking services while gaming market share shrinks.

While mobile gaming will keep its crown in user spending both on the App Store and Google Play, it is predicted to lose 11 per cent of its market share by end-2022, accounting for 55 per cent of the total.

By contrast, social networking is expected to record advancements by overtaking lifestyle apps as the second-highest category by revenue, at $1.4 billion. Lifestyle apps will generate $1.3 billion by end-2022, Sensor Tower stated.

The company predicted overall user spending in mobile apps in the region would hit nearly $23.5 billion in 2022, up by 109 per cent from 2019.

Sensor Tower stated the UK, Germany and France will drive consumer spending in Europe over the forecast period

In terms of downloads, Russia is tipped for the top by 2022, followed by Turkey and the UK, with gaming accounting for the most installs, followed by utility apps.