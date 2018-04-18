English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Series A round adds $15M to AppOnboard pot

18 APR 2018

AppOnboard, provider of a demo platform for app developers, raised $15 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development and adoption of its technology.

Total funds raised by the company now stand at $20 million.

The platform allows users to preview apps, including  games, from within other apps. These so-called full-fidelity demos mirror the actual app or game experience, including 3D.

“We spent two years building the technology for the simple yet profound concept of a demo, and now we are beyond excited to get our patent-pending demo technology into the hands of all mobile app developers around the world,” said Jonathan Zweig, CEO and co-founder.

“We can’t wait to see how app developers use our demo technology in all areas of their development cycle: from prototyping, to green-lighting and user acquisition, to product insights and beyond,” he added.

The round was led by Korea Investment Partners and was joined by companies including Mirae Asset Management and Runa Capital.

AppOnboard also announced it hired Bryan Buskas as COO. Buskas was previously chief customer officer at mobile ad company AdColony.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Guest Blog: Healthcare organisations must adopt apps

Cheetah Mobile launches $3M startup fund

Only 34% of US smartphone users download apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association