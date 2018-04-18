Series A round adds $15M to AppOnboard pot

AppOnboard, provider of a demo platform for app developers, raised $15 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development and adoption of its technology.

Total funds raised by the company now stand at $20 million.

The platform allows users to preview apps, including games, from within other apps. These so-called full-fidelity demos mirror the actual app or game experience, including 3D.

“We spent two years building the technology for the simple yet profound concept of a demo, and now we are beyond excited to get our patent-pending demo technology into the hands of all mobile app developers around the world,” said Jonathan Zweig, CEO and co-founder.

“We can’t wait to see how app developers use our demo technology in all areas of their development cycle: from prototyping, to green-lighting and user acquisition, to product insights and beyond,” he added.

The round was led by Korea Investment Partners and was joined by companies including Mirae Asset Management and Runa Capital.

AppOnboard also announced it hired Bryan Buskas as COO. Buskas was previously chief customer officer at mobile ad company AdColony.