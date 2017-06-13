English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

RiskIQ warns of malware-ridden antivirus app risk

13 JUN 2017

Digital threat management company RiskIQ identified hundreds of antivirus apps which actually contain adware, trojans, and other malware.

“There’s been a recent rise in fake WannaCry ‘protectors’, apps that use the fear and hysteria around the self-propagating ransomware to drive downloads, even though mobile systems are safe from its impact,” the company said in a report.

Searching the term “antivirus” returned a total of 6,295 apps claiming to be associated with antivirus software in some way. More than 700 of these triggered blacklist detections from VirusTotal, a malware scanning service, of which 525 are currently active apps.

In Google Play, there are 655 antivirus apps, of which 131 had triggered blacklist detections. Of these, 55 are blacklisted.

The report noted the Google Play store has a greater percentage of blacklisted antivirus apps, at 20 per cent versus the average of 11 per cent. However, the percentage of current blacklisted antivirus apps in the Google Play store is 10.8 per cent, compared with an average of 12.2 per cent.

RiskIQ pointed out not all blacklisted apps are necessarily malicious and warned many malicious antivirus apps are not blacklisted at all.

However, VirusTotal can be used as a way to gauge the riskiness of scanned files.

The company said users should be wary of antivirus apps and try to only download them from official stores. Google, for example, seems to be diligently removing malicious apps at a greater rate than third-party stores.

Users must also review the permissions requested by an app. What’s more, if the developer’s email address is a free email service like Gmail or Hotmail, or if the app description is riddled with grammatical errors, this should be a red flag.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

asd

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
dsa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association