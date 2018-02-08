English
News

Quizlet raises $20M to focus on AI

08 FEB 2018

Quizlet, the company behind a leaning app targeting students, raised $20 million to expand its services and focus on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The app currently counts 30 million active monthly users and provides customisable activities to help students learn “every concievable subject and topic”. The company wants to expand its engineering team “so we can continue innovating as well as make additional data science, artificial intelligence and technology investments.”

Quizlet’s Learning Assistant Platform uses machine learning to process data from billions of anonymous study sessions which is combined with techniques from cognitive science to help students learn.

CEO Matthew Glotzbach said: “I see this platform as the beginning of our efforts in this space and know we can do more to build what will ultimately be an artificial intelligence-powered tutor that will help any anyone learn anything.”

This funding was led by Icon Ventures.

 

Saleha Riaz

