English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Plex acquires news aggregator Watchup

01 FEB 2017
wi2bBmn

Plex, maker of a streaming media app, acquired Watchup, which “assembles an unprecedented amount of quality news content into one app”, in what was said to be an “important milestone for Plex in its mission to become the way people discover, enjoy, and share all of their media on all of their devices”.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Watchup enables customers to build personalised newscasts from local and international sources based on individual preferences. Plex said it helps more than 10 million people organise their video, photo, and music content in one place and them stream it to all of their devices.

“I started Watchup to bring the power of video journalism to over-the-top streaming devices so citizens can become better informed,” said Adriano Farano, founder and CEO.

“Together with the unparalleled streaming device footprint of Plex, we can reinvent the video news experience for today’s news viewers,” he added.

Watchup has some 150 publisher partners include CBS, CNN as well as publishers that have invested directly in the company, such as Turner Broadcasting.

According to Keith Valory, CEO of Plex, “the industry has a lot of work to do to deliver on the promise of enjoying content anytime, anywhere, on any device”.

The Watchup app will continue to be available for a few months, but ultimately the brand is going to be sunset “so that with the entire team at Plex we can focus on one consistent strategy — building the best video news app,” said Farano.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association