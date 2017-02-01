Plex acquires news aggregator Watchup

Plex, maker of a streaming media app, acquired Watchup, which “assembles an unprecedented amount of quality news content into one app”, in what was said to be an “important milestone for Plex in its mission to become the way people discover, enjoy, and share all of their media on all of their devices”.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Watchup enables customers to build personalised newscasts from local and international sources based on individual preferences. Plex said it helps more than 10 million people organise their video, photo, and music content in one place and them stream it to all of their devices.

“I started Watchup to bring the power of video journalism to over-the-top streaming devices so citizens can become better informed,” said Adriano Farano, founder and CEO.

“Together with the unparalleled streaming device footprint of Plex, we can reinvent the video news experience for today’s news viewers,” he added.

Watchup has some 150 publisher partners include CBS, CNN as well as publishers that have invested directly in the company, such as Turner Broadcasting.

According to Keith Valory, CEO of Plex, “the industry has a lot of work to do to deliver on the promise of enjoying content anytime, anywhere, on any device”.

The Watchup app will continue to be available for a few months, but ultimately the brand is going to be sunset “so that with the entire team at Plex we can focus on one consistent strategy — building the best video news app,” said Farano.