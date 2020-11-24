 Pandemic fuels surge in Asia mobile malware - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Pandemic fuels surge in Asia mobile malware

24 NOV 2020

Mobile malware in Asia surged in Q3, with Indonesia accounting for more than half of all global transactions blocked, data from mobile technology company Upstream showed.

The company said 97 per cent of all mobile transactions processed on its Secure-D security platform in Asia were flagged and blocked as fraudulent during the quarter: nine of the top-ten worst offending apps were available on Google Play.

It noted malicious players were using the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to take advantage of mobile users.

Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Secure-D at Upstream, explained it found a “sharp increase in malicious activity” from apps which “blindside users, purchasing subscriptions and premium content without their consent”.

The company stated 98 per cent of 164 million transactions processed in Indonesia were found to be fraudulent during Q3, five-times higher than the comparable period of 2019. The nation accounted for 64 per cent of all transactions Secure-D blocked worldwide in the recent quarter.

A total of 310,000 Indonesian users had malware infected devices, equating to a fifth of all infected users Secure-D detected globally and a third of those across Asia. The number of suspicious mobile apps in the country doubled compared with Q3 2019.

The number of suspicious transactions stopped due to fraud in Thailand doubled year-on-year with a 30 per cent rise in Malaysia and a 16 per cent increase in the UAE.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Facebook sues app developers for data misuse

WhatsApp tipped for NSO Group legal win

Upstream warns of mobile ad fraud spike
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association