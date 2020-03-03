 Mario Kart Tour bored-out to eight players - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Mario Kart Tour bored-out to eight players

03 MAR 2020

Nintendo announced mobile game Mario Kart Tour was in line to receive a multiplayer mode, allowing users to compete with friends or players around the world, with the long-anticipated feature set to cross the finish line on 8 March.

The company made the announcement in a Twitter post, unveiling plans to introduce three multiplayer options. The first will allow users to choose their own rules and compete with friends or other users located nearby.

A “standard mode” offers a race against global players to raise the user’s overall grade, based on rules which change daily.

The most advanced mode offers “gold races”, accessible exclusively through the MKT Gold Pass subscription, priced $4.99 per month. This option will allow users to aim for the top by challenging players from the highest ranks on the list, again with daily rule changes.

In all modes, the maximum number of players is eight.

The announcement was met with a dose of criticism, however, as users stated they have been waiting for multiplayer racing option since Nintendo gave Mario Kart Tour the green light in September 2019, following a lengthy spell in the pits.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

