Line to boost mobile gaming efforts with acquisition

Japan-based internet company Line acquired a 51 per cent stake in Korean mobile game studio NextFloor and will absorb the company into its own gaming subsidiary.

A statement from Line said the company wants to expand its games internationally through a diverse range of platforms, “including not only mobile games but also console games such as Nintendo Switch”.

Explaining its reasons for the deal, Line said NextFloor’s mobile game Dragon Flight had daily sales revenue of $1 million and 14 million users when it was launched in 2012, while Destiny Child “was instrumental in the success of the company in establishing firm foothold as a publisher”.

Line promised to “continue stable operation of the titles” currently in the NextFloor portfolio.