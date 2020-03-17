Line gives voice to Google Assistant in messaging app - Mobile World Live

Japan-based Line added Google Assistant to its messaging app for Android, allowing the service to be accessed hands-free via voice commands, as it seeks to improve user experience of the communications platform.

The new feature allows users with devices running on Android 6.0 and above to dictate and send messages, along with having Google Assistant read incoming correspondence.

Line said the option is currently available only for texts in chats between two users and is available in Japanese or English languages. Users initiate the interaction by asking Google Assistant to send a message to a specific recipient.

In a statement, Line said users were now able to “enjoy a more convenient way of using Line hands-free on their smartphones while driving, cooking, babysitting and doing other activities”.

Line pledged to expand the voice command features in its app in the future.