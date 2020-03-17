 Line gives voice to Google Assistant in messaging app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Line gives voice to Google Assistant in messaging app

17 MAR 2020

Japan-based Line added Google Assistant to its messaging app for Android, allowing the service to be accessed hands-free via voice commands, as it seeks to improve user experience of the communications platform.

The new feature allows users with devices running on Android 6.0 and above to dictate and send messages, along with having Google Assistant read incoming correspondence.

Line said the option is currently available only for texts in chats between two users and is available in Japanese or English languages. Users initiate the interaction by asking Google Assistant to send a message to a specific recipient.

In a statement, Line said users were now able to “enjoy a more convenient way of using Line hands-free on their smartphones while driving, cooking, babysitting and doing other activities”.

Line pledged to expand the voice command features in its app in the future.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp hits 2B user mark, hails encryption practice

SoftBank and Line to form $30B company

SoftBank talks tie-up with Line
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association