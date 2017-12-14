English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Line adds message delete feature

14 DEC 2017

Messaging app maker Line launched an “unsend” feature, having said it initially felt such a feature would “take away from the user experience”.

Users can now delete messages within 24 hours of sending. The message is removed from both the sender and recipient’s devices (although notifications on friends’ devices cannot be deleted), and a notification will be shown in the chat room indicating a message was pulled.

“As Line is making efforts to enhance functionality to improve usability and expand users’ communication choices, [it] chose to add this feature allowing users to delete missent messages so that they can have peace of mind and communicate even better,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to text and voice messages, stickers, images, videos, URLs, Line Music links, contacts, location information, files and call history can be deleted.

The feature is available on both the mobile and desktop versions of Line.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Line acquires video ad platform

Line launches video ads for live broadcasting app

Line launches live streaming app in Germany
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association