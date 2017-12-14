Line adds message delete feature

Messaging app maker Line launched an “unsend” feature, having said it initially felt such a feature would “take away from the user experience”.

Users can now delete messages within 24 hours of sending. The message is removed from both the sender and recipient’s devices (although notifications on friends’ devices cannot be deleted), and a notification will be shown in the chat room indicating a message was pulled.

“As Line is making efforts to enhance functionality to improve usability and expand users’ communication choices, [it] chose to add this feature allowing users to delete missent messages so that they can have peace of mind and communicate even better,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to text and voice messages, stickers, images, videos, URLs, Line Music links, contacts, location information, files and call history can be deleted.

The feature is available on both the mobile and desktop versions of Line.