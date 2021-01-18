 KT taps rival SK Telecom for V Coloring - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

KT taps rival SK Telecom for V Coloring

18 JAN 2021

South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) agreed to allow rival KT to offer its subscription-based video ring-back service V Coloring to customers and said it is working on a similar deal with LG Uplus.

SKT and KT signed a deal today (18 January), with KT to introduce the app on 22 January.

In addition to forging deals with rivals, SKT said in a translated statement it plans to expand the service to the B2B and content marketplace fields.

The operator also plans to offer its existing customers a 50 per cent discount of KRW1,650 ($1.49) per month until 30 June, with new customers presented with a KRW100 deal for their first month.

SKT launched V Coloring in late September 2020: it plays a short-form video selected or created by the party being called while a call is being connected.

By late December 2020 the service had 1.15 million users and 140 million total views.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

