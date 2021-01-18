KT taps rival SK Telecom for V Coloring - Mobile World Live

South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) agreed to allow rival KT to offer its subscription-based video ring-back service V Coloring to customers and said it is working on a similar deal with LG Uplus.

SKT and KT signed a deal today (18 January), with KT to introduce the app on 22 January.

In addition to forging deals with rivals, SKT said in a translated statement it plans to expand the service to the B2B and content marketplace fields.

The operator also plans to offer its existing customers a 50 per cent discount of KRW1,650 ($1.49) per month until 30 June, with new customers presented with a KRW100 deal for their first month.

SKT launched V Coloring in late September 2020: it plays a short-form video selected or created by the party being called while a call is being connected.

By late December 2020 the service had 1.15 million users and 140 million total views.