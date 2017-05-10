English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Just Eat, Hungryhouse deal hits roadblock

10 MAY 2017

A planned £200 million acquisition of Hungryhouse by fellow food delivery app maker Just Eat faces an in-depth merger investigation unless the company can address the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) concerns.

Following an initial investigation into the merger, the regulator found the companies are close competitors because of the similarity of their service and their broad geographical coverage.

In a statement, the CMA explained it is: “concerned that the loss of competition resulting from the Just Eat/Hungryhouse merger may result in worse terms for restaurants using either of the two companies.”

Unless Just Eat is “able to offer undertakings which sufficiently address the CMA’s competition concerns” by 17 May, the deal will be referred for an in-depth phase two investigation by an independent group of CMA panel members.

Just Eat said it is: “committed to demonstrating to the CMA that the market is, and will remain, competitive following completion of the proposed transaction.”

However, the CMA is concerned more recent entrants offering delivery services – such as Deliveroo, UberEATS and Amazon Restaurants – represent less direct competition as they tend to target dine-in restaurants without their own delivery services. They also offer less extensive geographic coverage.

Howard Cartlidge, head of EU and Competition at law company DWF, told The Telegraph: “This is an early, but important, opportunity for the CMA to keep the market open and lay down some ground rules for how it will approach app-based businesses in the future.”

Both Just Eat and Hungryhouse are based in London with the former operating internationally with 14.2 million customers and 64,000 restaurants, and the latter partnering 10,000 restaurants throughout the UK.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association