Japan latest to develop tracing app - Mobile World Live

Japan joined a growing number of countries introducing Covid-19 (coronavirus) tracing apps, with officials insisting steps will be taken to ensure user privacy is protected, Japan Today reported.

The government plans an early May release for the app, which it developed with nonprofit organisation Code for Japan, with input from public health centres.

The app, which alerts users if they come into close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus, is based on a similar one developed by the Singapore government.

Minister for Science and Technology Policy Naokazu Takemoto said at a press conference the app will only be meaningful if everyone uses it, “so we will make efforts to promote it”, the newspaper wrote.

To protect privacy, user data will be encrypted, location details will not be saved and only government officials can approve the release of information when a user tests positive, Japan Today explained.

Singapore, India and Australia launched similar apps, while the UK and Germany are discussing options with tech companies.