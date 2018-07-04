English
Instagram, Spotify latest to lighten up apps

04 JUL 2018

Social photo app Instagram and music streaming company Spotify each came out with pared down Android versions of their apps, in a bid to attract users in regions where connectivity is low and smartphones have limited storage space.

The Instagram app is currently being tested in Mexico, while Spotify is only available in Brazil for now.

Instagram’s version weighs in at 573KB compared with the regular 32MB. Users can post photos, view and add to Stories, while the ability to share videos and send direct messages will be added in the future.

A representative told TechCrunch: “We are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data and starts faster.”

Meanwhile the regular Spotify app takes up about 100MB of storage compared with Spotify Lite, which occupies around 15MB. The company is yet to make an official statement around its plans for the app.

Instagram parent Facebook launched Facebook Lite in 2015, and Messenger Lite in April this year. Uber was the latest tech giant to get in on the lightweight action, with a launch last month.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

