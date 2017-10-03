Ikea taps sharing economy with TaskRabbit buy

Furniture retailer Ikea announced it will acquire TaskRabbit, the maker of an on-demand handyman services app, as part of a broader push to develop new and improved products.

Ikea CEO Jesper Brodin said the acquisition opens a door to the “on-demand, sharing, economy”, by tapping TaskRabbit’s “digital expertise”. The purchase will also provide “Ikea customers additional ways to access flexible and affordable service solutions,” he explained.

TaskRabbit connects consumers with handymen for furniture assembly, house moves and home improvements. The company, which recently expanded its presence to 40 cities around the United States and in London in the UK, will continue to function as an independent business.

In November 2016, Ikea’s London stores partnered with TaskRabbit to offer furniture assembly services.

“As urbanisation and digital transformation continue to challenge retail concepts we need to develop the business faster and in a more flexible way,” Brodin said.

Stacy Brown-Philpot, TaskRabbit CEO, said Ikea’s ownership will enable the app company to “realise even greater opportunities; increasing earning potential of taskers and connecting consumers to a wide range of affordable services.”