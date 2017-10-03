English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Ikea taps sharing economy with TaskRabbit buy

03 OCT 2017

Furniture retailer Ikea announced it will acquire TaskRabbit, the maker of an on-demand handyman services app, as part of a broader push to develop new and improved products.

Ikea CEO Jesper Brodin said the acquisition opens a door to the “on-demand, sharing, economy”, by tapping TaskRabbit’s “digital expertise”. The purchase will also provide “Ikea customers additional ways to access flexible and affordable service solutions,” he explained.

TaskRabbit connects consumers with handymen for furniture assembly, house moves and home improvements. The company, which recently expanded its presence to 40 cities around the United States and in London in the UK, will continue to function as an independent business.

In November 2016, Ikea’s London stores partnered with TaskRabbit to offer furniture assembly services.

“As urbanisation and digital transformation continue to challenge retail concepts we need to develop the business faster and in a more flexible way,” Brodin said.

Stacy Brown-Philpot, TaskRabbit CEO, said Ikea’s ownership will enable the app company to “realise even greater opportunities; increasing earning potential of taskers and connecting consumers to a wide range of affordable services.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association