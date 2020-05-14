Houseparty prepares content sharing move - Mobile World Live

Video chat app Houseparty planned a trial of a feature enabling users to jointly watch live streams of celebrity programmes, apparently to keep pace with similar moves by Instagram and Netflix.

On Twitter, Houseparty said it would pilot the In The House feature from 15 May to 17 May, enabling users to invite friends to view content including music, dance, fitness and cooking programmes.

The feature will allow users to video chat with friends during the streams on the same screen.

Houseparty’s move comes after Instagram introcuded a similar feature involving video chat and the launch of Netflix Party, which enables chats among users while watching shows together.

Apptopia data showed Houseparty’s popularity soared during Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns, with downloads in Q1 of 10.5 million compared with 3 million in the same period of 2019.