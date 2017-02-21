English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Gartner tips messaging apps to surpass social media

21 FEB 2017

Messaging apps are catching up to social media apps and will likely eclipse them in the next two years, according to a Gartner report.

A survey found 81 per cent of users in the US and UK use Facebook Messenger and 61 per cent use WhatsApp, while in China WeChat (95 per cent) maintains its leading position.

The study noted messaging apps have become “incredibly sticky”. Overall, 71 per cent of respondents now use messaging apps, up three percentage points from 2015, while social media usage is down by 2 percentage points (see chart below, click to enlarge).

Jessica Ekholm, research director at Gartner, expects these apps to become “increasingly engaging and rich as more features are added to them, whether creating more engaging user generated videos, chatting with customer services, or having more e-commerce possibilities within the app itself.”

Allowing developers and businesses to integrate bots on social platforms removes the need for users to switch between app and offers the potential to transform workflows, the report noted.

“This would allow companies that have chat bots to improve touch points, help customer service efforts and ultimately help fuel sales revenue,” said Ekholm.

VPAs
The study also found an increase in the popularity of virtual personal assistants (VPAs) like Apple’s Siri and Google Now.

Some 35 per cent of respondents said they used VPAs in 2016, up 4 percentage points from 2015.

Siri and Google Now were the most used VPAs among US and UK respondents in 2016. They were both used to check weather forecasts (70 per cent), find nearby or popular places to visit (44 per cent), and read news stories (44 per cent).

The survey also showed conversational interfaces provided by VPAs are “ready to serve and capable of complex actions” and have the potential to replace some traditional apps.

“Users want rich and engaging app experiences and are increasingly looking for apps that can offer a multitude of services without users having to leave the app itself,” said Ekholm. “This supports the move toward messaging and VPAs, and ultimately the post-app era.”

In fact, she said “we are witnessing the beginning of the post-app era based on the evidence that users are starting to use fewer apps actively on their smartphones.”

At the end of 2016, only 33 per cent of respondents used six to ten apps a month, which is down 6.2 percent from end-2015.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Q&A: Tim Gallagher, SafeSwiss

Most users don’t spend any money on apps

Report attacks governments for blocking OTT apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association